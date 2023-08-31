WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a new sheriff’s association in town, and they’re ready to assist one t-shirt at a time.

The Ohio County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is raising funds for Breast Cancer Awareness in October with a clothing sale.

Whether you don’t want summer to end or you’re looking forward to the upcoming cool temperatures, they have a shirt or hoodie for you.

They come in gray or black and each show a pink ribbon emblazoned with a deputy star badge.

“We wanted to have something that tied the TSA and breast cancer awareness together. And we had someone in our DSA family that’s experienced with all the graphic design. So we gave her some ideas and she came up with an amazing design.” Austin Kitzmiller, Deputy Sheriff, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

All of the money will be donated to Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

You can get geared up for fall at the Ohio County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Facebook page.