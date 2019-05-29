Bus drivers put to the test in annual Road-e-o Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Ohio County Schools bus drivers were put to the test Wednesday morning during a challenging event.

The OCS Transportation Department's annual School Bus Safety Road-e-o took place in the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack parking lot. During the rodeo, bus drivers were required to perform driving-skill maneuvers under various conditions and in tight quarters.

"It helps hone their skills and you know, if they bang something up, it's not going to hurt anything," said Randy McCardle, shop foreman for the School Bus Garage. "It builds camaraderie among the whole department also. Everybody works together and when everybody works together, things run a lot better."

Statewide, the West Virginia Bus Safety Road-e-o will be held June 18-19 in Jefferson County.

According to the West Virginia Association for Pupil Transportation, the School Bus Safety Road-e-o is an important part of state Department of Education Policy, as it provides in-service training and skill development in an environment in which drivers can practice skills, win prizes, have fun and engage with fellow transportation family members.