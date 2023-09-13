WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Whether for-profit or non-profit—Wheeling’s organizations were happy to roll up their sleeves Wednesday.

Businesses gave employees a paid day off during United Way’s Day of Caring so they could offer their skills to a charitable group.

Some of that help was put in at the Edelman Garden on Wheeling Island, where volunteers put in a wheelbarrow full of work.

The garden is owned by the city’s nearly century-old Seeing Hand Association, who use it as part of their job training program for the blind and visually impaired.

“If you were blind, you’d be placing a 70% unemployment rate. You had a secondary disability, you’d be facing a 90% unemployment rate. So our main goal is to provide a place to come to work and help them earn a little bit of income.” Karen Haught, Executive Director, Seeing Hand Association

The nonprofit was just one of several from Brooke through Tyler Counties getting a head start on side projects.

From Wheeling Health Right, to Kings’ Daughters to the American Red Cross, they told the United Way what they needed to have done, and the more than 150 Day of Caring volunteers were happy to oblige.

“Some of them are outside on gardening, some are doing staining, painting, some are doing sorting or office work. It just depends on what that specific agency needs at the time.” Staci Stephen, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Those needs are often ones the groups can’t complete throughout the year.

With some facing continuous funding and staffing challenges, they sometimes need outside volunteers to help their volunteers—so they can get back to their real mission.

“Our workers can’t do the heavy work of weeding and moving soil and moving things like woodchips, and we’re so grateful that the United Way has a day of caring and they can help us do this.” Karen Haught, Executive Director, Seeing Hand Association

Stephen says potential volunteers tend to come on board once they see the goals of these charities and nonprofits firsthand.

