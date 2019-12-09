Businesses collecting toy, monetary donations for ‘Share to Give’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News will once again partner with the Salvation Army for a special campaign this holiday season.

200 children from the Salvation Army Angel Tree have been adopted to participate in Share to Give 2019.

For the third consecutive year, local organizations will band together to make sure every child has a present under the tree on Christmas morning.

Bright, red Share to Give donation boxes are located at various businesses across the Ohio Valley, including WTRF-TV at 96 16th Street in Wheeling.

Toy and monetary donations are also being accepted at the following businesses:

CA House

Community Bank

DeFelice

Wheeling Distribution

AJ Gray

Carenbauer

H. E. Neumann

Glessner

Joe’s Tires

