C.A. House Band of the Week: Steubenville Big Red

This week’s CA House Band of the Week is the Steubenville Big Red Marching Band!

There are 78 members ranging from eighth grade to 12th grade, including four majorettes.

Every year, they put on at least three different halftime shows with a wide variety of songs.

“‘Tainted Love; is a song that we’re playing,” explained Band Director Rosalind Thacker. “‘Locked Out of Heaven’, and we’ve also done ‘How Long’ by Charlie Puth.”

“I like knowing that the crowd is going to know what we’re playing,” added Senior President and Field Commander Brooklynn Jones.

The Big Red Band usually adds a twist to their shows.

“We’re also known for our dances,” Thacker said. “We always have a drum break and a dance with our halftime shows.”

Jones said she likes to be all-inclusive and be in a leadership role.

“We have different groups, but I try my hardest to be in every single group that there is,” she continued.

Jordan Sargeant leads the majorettes as Captain. She loves how close the band sticks together.

“I think we’re all close as a whole and it just makes us feel like a big family altogether as one,” she said of her band mates.

The band directors couldn’t be happier after such another successful year.

“I am very proud of these kids this year,” said Assistant Band Director Rick Hicks. “It’s been a pleasure just to watch them grow.”

The students also feel the same way.

“I became a lot closer with a lot of people and it made my senior year a lot better for me,” Jones added.

If you would like to catch the Big Red band perform all of their halftime shows and more, they will be hosting their Varsity show this weekend.

It will be held at the Big Red Auditorium at the high school.

It starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

You can buy tickets at the door or by clicking here.

“There will be a senior feature, our dance committee gets to do a feature, majorette feature,” Thacker explained. “We also bring in our middle schools bands, so the seventh and eighth graders will be performing, and there’s 97 of them.”

The Big Red Marching Band will be performing its senior halftime show Friday October 26th when the football team takes on University School at Harding Stadium.