C.A. House Music Band of the Week: Buckeye Local

There’s a changing of the guard to this year’s Panther marching band, as Stacey Soos takes over as the band’s director, having switched places with longtime director Bill Stevens.

“My seniors, I’ve had for 13 straight years, I don’t think many teachers can say that,” Soos said. “As they have grown, I have grown as a teacher. So it’s been a joy seeing them become musicians and become the people they are going to be.”

There are over one hundred members in this year’s band. That includes a dance line, 4 majorettes and a featured twirler. Their goal is to put on an amazing show each and every week.

“So much goes into it, a lot more than people think,” said Hunter Colvin, a member of the band. “We start our summer really early coming to practice when it’s 90 degrees, starting out with basic stuff then just building into the great stuff you see on a Friday night.”

They play everything from latin music, to 80s rock and 70s disco. One thing all members seem to have in common is a genuine love of music.

“I just always wanted to play an instrument,” said Jayme Chittenden, a senior in the band. “I played piano and just wanted to be a part of it.”

Some members have dreamed of being a part of the band from the time they were young.

“Ever since I was younger, I loved music,” said band member John Skatula. “I just saw my sister first time freshman year in her first show. I just fell in love with the band.”

When asked to describe their show in one word, one member used the word “fire.”

One thing is for sure: there is no greater thrill for these kids than putting on a great performance on a Friday night.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Katie Rodgers. “Nothing feels better than walking off after the fight song and everybody is cheering. That’s the greatest.”

Congratulations to the Buckeye Local Panther Marching Band, this weeks WTRF/C.A. House Band of the Week!