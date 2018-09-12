CA House Band of the Week: Oak Glen High School

The 26 members of this year’s Oak Glen Golden Bears Marching Band are mostly underclassmen.

However, Band Director Wendy Zinn says that’s a good thing.

She is in her ninth year as Band Director, and said she loves their enthusiasm and work ethic.

The band’s halftime show has a superheroes theme that includes Superman, Batman and the Avengers.

“It’s so much fun to be in a part of a group like this,” said senior Marina Rohbeck. “You get to have experiences that you would never had before if you weren’t part of this group.”

They have have spent long hours perfecting their routine in all types of weather conditions., but feel the hard well worth it when take the field on a Friday night.

“Just like 2+2=4, everything just goes together and becomes beautiful when you are out on the field and the crowd really likes you,” said senior Alex Staub. “The band director smiles and you know you’ve done a good job. Once everything gets put together it’s amazing.”

“All of the effort you have to put in, it’s worth it,” added senior Nicholas Franczek. “In the end it’s just going to lead to an experience that you’re never going to forget. It’s going to be something you can look back in your life and say wow..I did that”

Congratulations to the Oak Glen Golden Bears, the WTRF , C.A. House Band of the Week.

You can check out their half time show this Friday night when the Golden Bears take on Grafton at home