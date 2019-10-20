Cabela’s hosting Hallowen events leading up to 31st

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cabela’s is gearing up for the spookiest day of the year and kids across the Ohio Valley are invited to participate.

October 19-20 and October 25-31, Cabela’s will have host free Halloween events featuring crafts and a Halloween ring toss.

There will also be a photo-op with the Peanuts Gang and the first 75 kids to have their picture taken will receive a Glow-n-dark treat bag.

Starting at 6 p.m. on the day of Halloween, Cabela’s will open up their store for trick-or-treating and the Top 3 costumes will receive a prize.

Times vary at each event. The next Halloween event at Cabela’s is Friday, October 25 from 5-7 p.m.

