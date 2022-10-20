WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A group of area students were so inspired by a recent assignment they decided to take action.

An eighth grade class from Cameron Middle School just completed a reading assignment of a book titled, “Man in the Red Bandana.” It tells the story of Welles Crowther, a man who gave his life trying to save others during the attacks on 9/11. The book encourages readers to get involved in their community. The students took the message to heart and spent Thursday afternoon helping out at the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling

It’s been a great experience for them. I’ve had several of them tell me already that they have enjoyed being here and they have been busy since they walked in the door. So it’s been very good for them Kasey Connor, Teacher, Cameron High School