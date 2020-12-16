Can I still ship a package and get it there by Christmas?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The experts at Spry’s Mail Center Plus say the short answer is yes.

They say if you still want to get the cheaper ground rate, you’ll need to get that package shipped by Dec. 17.

Or you can go with the more expensive overnight option up to and including Dec. 23, and still get it there.

But they say this year, COVID has made all the answers a little less definite.

“Usually they guarantee all ground packages for their shipment delivery times,” said Staci Spry, owner of Spry’s Mail Center Plus. “However because of the pandemic, all the companies—UPS, Fed Ex, the Post Office, DHL—all of them are not guaranteeing. So you really need to get in as soon as possible and ship early to your people if you want it there by Christmas.”

Spry says in general, sending it to another address in the tri-state area usually only takes a day.

But she says anyone who has ordered things online this season may have noticed that they have not arrived on their projected delivery date.

She says the snow also complicated things.

The moral of the story: if you haven’t shipped it yet, do it now.