Cancer survivors are honored at Survivors Day Picnic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - More than 150 cancer survivors and their guests turned out at Wheeling Park's Sonneborn Shelter Sunday to celebrate life and re-connect with old friends and health care providers.

It was Wheeling Hospital's 23rd annual Cancer Survivors Day picnic.

"These people are all survivors, from four months to 55 years," said Beth Zebick, outreach coordinator. "Survivorship is what they are here to celebrate with us."

Survivors Day has been celebrated for 31 years across the United States, Canada and in other nations.

It honors the survivors but also their families, friends and health care providers.

It gives the survivors the chance to see their former health care providers.

"It's a blessing to be here," said Tammy Myers of Martins Ferry. "I've had cancer for four and a half years and I'm still fighting it, and I hope to be here next year."

For Christine Wilson of Martins Ferry, the best part is the fellowship.

"Being here with friends, getting to see everyone, it's nice," said Wilson. "I'm having a good time."

The food was prepared by the Wheeling Hospital dietary staff, who came to the shelter to cook and serve it.

The mission of the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is to educate the public and improve the quality of life among cancer survivors.