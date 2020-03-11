Candidates seeking Fourth Ward council seat debate at Temple Shalom

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Temple Shalom hosted a debate forum Tuesday evening for the three candidates running for the Fourth Ward council seat in Wheeling.

With Wendy Scatterday not seeking reelection, Crissy Clutter, Jeff Knierim and Jerry Sklavounakis are all looking to serve on Wheeling City Council for the first time.

I think Wheeling is a great place to live, but I also think it can be better than it is right now. Crissy Clutter, candidate – Ward 4

So, when you look at my background, I’ve got retail, non-profit, education, media and real estate, so I bring a lot to the table, hopefully for the betterment of the city and our community. Jeff Knierim, candidate – Ward 4

One of the main reasons I’m running for Wheeling City Council is to protect our quality of life from mining in the Woodsdale community. There’s no secret as to why I got involved and that is to ensure the health and safety and well-being of our community, which will be the number one priority for me if I become your elected representative. Jerry Sklavounakis, candidate Ward 4

Election day in Wheeling is Tuesday, May 12. Mayor Glenn Elliott is also seeking reelection.

