A car show is being held Saturday afternoon in the John Marshall High School parking lot.

The car show is helping spread awareness for suicide and epilepsy.

There is $10 show fee and any vehicle is welcome, including cars, motorcycles, trucks and jeeps.

For donations or additional information, please contact Logan Philips at 304-639-2193 or Beth Philips at 304-639-4913.

A rain date has been set for June 29, 2019.