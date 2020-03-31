Cars line the street as revamped school feeding program hands out thousands of meals

The food feeding program is back on for Ohio County Schools, except with some new rules.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — At Madison Elementary, you won’t find anyone inside the building. However, outside cars lined the street today as hundreds of sac lunches were given out to families.

Thousands and thousands of bags. In the last week and a half, we did deliver over 20 plus thousand meals throughout the entire county. So, we’re excited to continue to give this opportunity to our students this week as well. Andrea Trio, Madison Elementary School Principal

Any Ohio County Schools student ages two to 18 can come grab a meal. And, instead of stopping by every day, each student now collects 3 days worth of food.

It’s a learning experience. We were doing it everyday and that proved to be maybe a little bit too much, but this will work better handing it out for 3 days. Marjorie Eddy, Secretary at Madison Elementary

Since March 24th, food distribution has been suspended due to the recent stay-at-home order. But officials didn’t waste time coming up with a new way to send home meals… With some new rules

They can either pull up in their car and tell us how many bags or children they have, or they can walk up.

We have some directions of just staying in your car, popping the trunk, and we’ll load everything up. Marjorie Eddy and Andrea Trio

Conveniently, students can now pick-up their nourishment and knowledge for the week. And as they do that, Ohio County cooks and school leaders’ are ready to serve.