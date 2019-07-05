Cash Explosion Show premieres Saturday, only on WTRF-CBS

WTRF is the new home for the Ohio Lottery!

The Cash Explosion Show premieres Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. on WTRF-CBS with daily drawings happening within the show.

In addition to watching it on WTRF CBS, you can also watch it online.

We will be streaming the show on our website WTRF.com and our 7News Facebook page.

Our coverage of the Ohio Lottery also includes the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings.

Take a look below at when everything will air!

Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5: Every weekday at 7:29 p.m. on WTRF-CBS.

Classic Lotto, Kicker: Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Powerball: Every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. on WTRF-CBS and WTRF-ABC.

Mega Millions: Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on WTRF-CBS and WTRF-ABC.