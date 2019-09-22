‘Cat-Doption Days’ taking over month of October

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Animal Shelter is dedicating the month of October to its cat residents.

Starting October 6, the animal shelter will host ‘Cat-Doption Days’ through the rest of the month.

During that time, cat adoption fees will be discounted, thanks to Ohio Valley businessman, Joel Braido, of Braido Memorials.

Braido is sponsoring the largest part of every cat’s adoption cost, slicing the price from $50 to only $20.

So, for just $20, you can get a completely vetted adult. And that includes their spay and neuter fee, all their shots — they have been feline leukemia tested. And there’s just so many great cats there. They’re just a little over a year old and they need a home. Candance Fleagane, Director of Belmont County Cat Stray Shun

An adoption application is still mandatory during ‘Cat-Doption Days.’

Black cats will not be allowed to leave the animal shelter during the month of October.

However, those interested in adopting a black cat can still get the ‘Cat-Doption Days’ discount and pick up their new four-legged friend in November.