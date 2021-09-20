Catholic Charities becoming the friend that picks you up from Wheeling Hospital when you have no one else

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You would think the stay is the worst part of a hospital visit, but sometimes it’s that in-between (the transition) from once you leave the hospital’s care to adjusting to home-life that just is not easy.

Catholic Charities in Wheeling has been working for 18 months to create a hospital transition program.

Think of it like your mom or dad picking you up after a long, lonely stay in a sterile room.

“In a rural population like West Virginia, people don’t really have friends or neighbors that can really help them when they go back home. So, often they’ll end up going right back to the ER for health services because they don’t know where else to turn.” Mark Phillips, Northern Regional Director for Catholic Charities WV

Catholic Charities in Wheeling hopes to reduce that trend of re-admits to the hospital.

Someone might be admitted into a hospital for a slip and fall, mental illness, addiction… but life’s problems do not pause when you are stuck in bed.

The bills pile up, discharge instructions can be stressful, and what if you don’t even have a ride once the hospital’s sliding doors send you on your way?

This is the transition, and this is where the program becomes a needed cane.

“Their refrigerator is full; their bills are paid up. If they need special equipment at home, like a bar in their shower, we can help make sure they’re going home to a safe place.” Mark Phillips, Northern Regional Director for Catholic Charities WV

The program has been operating for 6 months and now Mark and his team are heading to the Catholic Charities USA headquarters in San Diego to actually present the case study and show that the money invested into this transitional program is being put to good use.