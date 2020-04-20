Catholic Charities is still here to help

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – With various programs across the Mountain State,

Catholic Charities remains open to help in any way they can. And even though COVID-19 has brought about major changes to their operation, they have maintained most of their services. While their case management work has gone remote, they are continuing to provide basic needs to the hardest hit.

They provide pantry items, to-go and delivery meals, in addition to emergency assistance on rent and utility bills. The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center in Wheeling has a breakfast and dinner service 6 days a week at 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, and their food pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Because of the economic repercussions stemming from COVID-19 closures, the need is greater than ever in food pantries and soup kitchens.

Mark Phillips, the Northern Regional Director of Catholic Charities West Virginia, told 7News “while the government has been very generous with unemployment and putting out small business loans, people aren’t getting those things as quickly as they need. There’s a great need in the state, I don’t want people to feel like there should be a sense of guilt or shame if they just need the food, that’s what we’re here for and they should come.”

If you would like to get more information, or need assistance, or would like to donate visit their website at ccwva.org.

Latest Posts: