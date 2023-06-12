STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — There is one special group that is working on homes of those who are in need of it most. But what they are also doing is working to bring hearts together.

The Catholic Heart Work Camp is an annual camp that brings kids together from different areas around the country to provide service work for people in need.

This week students have come to Steubenville, Ohio to volunteer a week of their summer serving others.

The service brings joy to both the volunteers and the homeowners.

”You’d think that they’re just here to bless you, but they always tell you how much you’ve blessed them by being here for them and being able to do work for you. You know so they look at it as they’re the ones that are receiving the blessing but you know as a homeowner who cant do a lot of the stuff, we think that we’re receiving the biggest blessing.” John Miller – Homeowner

The camp’s theme this week is love, serve and connect and that is just what they have been doing.

Through their interactions, participants are building relationships that are helping them grow their hearts and minds.

”Last year, I remember I built some amazing relationships. I got to encounter their stories, their witnesses and it truly inspired me. It helped me to kind of conform my relationship with Christ to be better.” Christian Garcia – Student Volunteer

”You need to share it because love, it shouldn’t stick with you, it should spread wherever.” Matthew Blawas – Student Volunteer

The work being done is bringing hope for many in regards to future generations.

”So often you hear the negative side and you hear only the bad things that kids do but you know you spend a week with these kids and you just get that renewed hope of you know that we do have a bright future.” Terry Riesselmann – Director of Youth Faith Information

Helping and serving those in need has brought the volunteers a feeling that is less like work and more like love.

”When you’re giving of yourself, you know it might feel like a sacrifice sometimes sleeping on a cot, not getting a lot of sleep, you know whatever it might be. But helping other people is such a wonderful impact that God wants us to do. And you feel so much better because you’re doing it.” Bill Johannes – Group Chaperone

7News applauds those at the Catholic Heart Work Camp for their service and dedication to those in need and wish them a successful week.