CDC says fully vaccinated can travel in US without question, a lot remains up in the air for those without shot

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you are fully vaccinated, the CDC now says you can travel in the US without having to quarantine or get tested. But the travel industry remains fluid for changes.

You CAN travel if you don’t have a vaccine, it’s just not advised. There are no mandates other than a mask.

But private companies, such as cruises, are only admitting fully vaccinated folks onboard come June.

With so much up in the air, AAA says there is no better time to book through a travel advisor.

For 2021 we’re seeing domestic bookings with travel to places such as national parks and beaches.

Travel agents say they’re seeing bookings as far out at 2023 but are still waiting on CDC guidelines.

“I know travel in general is increasing. We’re seeing it day in and day out. We’re seeing sales up for 2023 in cruises and tours. And we don’t know yet how long they’re going to see the vaccine… If you got it now, how long is it good for? Or if you need to get a booster shot.” Marita Williams, AAA Manager of Travel Promotions

If you want to book your honeymoon for next year, which is already being done, will you need to be vaccinated to travel? Will that be a stipulation in the cancelation fee?

This advisor says she doesn’t know yet but she says the biggest thing right now is knowing the cancelation policy and what you’re signing.