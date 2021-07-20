‘Celebrate Youth’ festival packing free back to school backpacks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Youth Services System is determined to celebrate the community’s youth this year.. in a unique way.

If you need back to school supplies, listen up!

7NEWS Reporter Stephanie Grindley joins us live in the studio with the event details. Stephanie?

While last year’s Celebrate Youth Festival was canceled, this years will be on, it will just be socially distanced.

Come August 5th, Ohio Valley parents with their students can head to Wheeling Park’s White Palace Parking lot where they’ll be a part of a drive-thru school supplies distribution!

From 9 to 1 you can drive up and grab a drawstring backpack full of notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, glue sticks, erasers, and more!

High school honors program volunteers were busy packing the bags at YSS today.

Now usually the festival hosts a resource network with tables and tables to help connect local families, but this year it can be accessed at a tap on a screen.

Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Communications Director with YSS:

“We are gathering information, we’re going to create a digital resource guide. We’re going to give each family a QR code or a website address to go to.”

YSS is planning local entertainers to be doing bubble wands and magic tricks while kids wait in the cars.

Sponsors include Northwood Health Systems, Encova Foundation, Marshall County Commission, Wheeling Park, AEP and several local churches