Center McMechen Elementary learns about fire safety

McMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fire departments across the country are bringing aware to National Fire Prevention Week.

McMechen Volunteer Fire Department is doing their part by educating children about fire safety.

The volunteer firefighters spent Tuesday at Center McMechen Elementary School as students interacted with the Marshall County Fire Association Fire Safety Trailer.

The Fire Safety Trailer is equipped with smoke detectors, alarms, carbon monoxide sensors — all of the necessary equipment to keep children and their parents safe in the case of a fire.

My hope is they check their smoke detectors, get two ways out, tell their parents about meeting place and kind of remember it. It’s great because every year we come here, they can tell us stuff. And when they can tell us stuff, we know we’ve done our job. Jack Lowe, Volunteer Firefighter at McMechen Volunteer Fire Department

The McMechen Volunteer Fire Department fire truck and ambulance also made an appearance at the event.