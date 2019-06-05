Chambers & James Funeral Homes presents first Beacon Award

One local funeral home held its inaugural award ceremony to recognize healthcare professionals in the Upper Ohio Valley.

Chambers & James Funeral Homes hosted the Beacon Award Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner at the St. Francis Centre in Follansbee on Tuesday evening. Eight women were nominated for the Beacon Award.

At the end of the night, Pam Wood of Gables Care Center became the first recipient of the award.

“I just go to work every day and do my job,” said Wood. “I don’t expect no rewards but it’s an honor and I thank everybody.”

Eric Fithyan is the owner of Chambers & James. He explained why he wanted to establish this award.

“We’ve been here in the area for 100 years and we’ve adapted to change,” Fithyan said. “We work with both traditional funerals, creations, pet services but also that community aspect where you already know us prior to using our services.”

Chambers & James has two locations in Brooke County: one in Wellsburg and the other in Follansbee.

For more information about their services or the Beacon Award, visit their website.