Charity basketball game ready to shoot baskets for Thanksgiving baskets

Triadelphia, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple has held a Thanksgiving Drive for more than 30 years—but the basketball charity drive that supports it is becoming a tradition of its own.

Reverend Darrell Cummings says with the rising prices for everyone, the need for food heading into the cold season is only going up.

That’s why they’re getting the word out to come to the Highlands Sports Complex and make some noise on November 7 at 6 p.m.

Once again the night will take a shootout format instead of a game.

A range of well-known faces across the Ohio Valley will try to make baskets, including people you see every day, like teachers and firefighters.

Pastor Cummings says he’s astonished at how people from all walks of life join together for his ministry’s cause.

We have teachers, we have principals, we have senators and mayors and congresspeople who come together to help people they may not even know, and for that we’re very grateful. Rev. Darrell Cummings, North Wheeling Youth Center

Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens.

Make sure you bring canned or any kind of non-perishable food so Bethlehem Temple’s ministries can pack those baskets full.