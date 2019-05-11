Check out these Mother’s Day deals at some of your favorite restaurants

Mother’s Day is just a few hours away, but it’s not just a big day for moms.

It’s actually the most popular holiday of the year for restaurants.

Around 92 million people will dine out tomorrow, and here are some local deals you can check out.

Primanti’s Highlands location is offering a special all day.

If anyone else at the table purchases a meal costing $3.99 or more, Mom gets to eat free.

Quaker Steak and Lube is also offering a promotion where Moms can get any entrée up to $15 free.

Wherever you choose to eat, we wish all the Mothers out there, a great weekend.