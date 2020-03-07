Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen holding fundraiser for McMechen house fire victim

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at the Highlands is holding a fundraiser Saturday for one of their employees.
The worker is the victim of the McMechen house fire that occurred on February 17.
The fundraiser will include a bake sale and Chinese auction with all proceeds going back to the employee.
