Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen holding fundraiser for McMechen house fire victim

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at the Highlands is holding a fundraiser Saturday for one of their employees.

The worker is the victim of the McMechen house fire that occurred on February 17.

The fundraiser will include a bake sale and Chinese auction with all proceeds going back to the employee.

