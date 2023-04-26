WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Restaurants around the Valley are coming together to sponsor Wheeling’s only free clinic, Wheeling Health Right.

Wheeling Health Right’s Chef’s Auction is returning after a 3-year hiatus for its 27th year in the Ohio Valley and today they held their kickoff breakfast.

The funds raised at the auction will allow them to provide the underserved people in our community with access to free and quality healthcare for their 27,000 patients

As a media sponsor for the event, WTRF 7News is proud to have Brenda Danehart and Kathryn Ghion host this year’s theme of Yellowstone where local chefs are bringing out their best dishes for a good cause.

”We’re going to do something new, something that’s off the menu. We’re going to bring some brisket so, some beef from our ranch in Flushing. We’re to bring that down and smoke that and have some burnt ends. So, something that’s off menu for us at The Pike.” Chris Dutton – Manager, Dutton Cattle Co. & The Pike 40

”I do believe in all the restaurants in the valley should, sort of pull together and help one another out. I think this is a perfect way to help out a fantastic organization that does so much for the people of the Ohio Valley. It has really grown by leaps and bounds with their dental program and everything that they’ve added in the last several decades.” Rocco Basil – Chef, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

The 27th annual Chef’s Auction is Thursday, May 11 at Wesbanco Arena.

Tickets for the auction are $125, for all you can eat and drink, a live and silent auction, and music from Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band and The Hooch.