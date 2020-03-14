Chick-fil-A cancels First 100 event in St. Clairsville, will open doors as scheduled

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Valley residents will not have the opportunity to enjoy the First 100 event at the Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville.

The restaurant announced the event cancellation on Saturday due to ongoing health concerns regarding the Coronavirus.

The grand opening of Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville will remain set for Thursday, March 19. Visit their Facebook page for updates.

