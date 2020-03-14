Breaking News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

Chick-fil-A cancels First 100 event in St. Clairsville, will open doors as scheduled

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Valley residents will not have the opportunity to enjoy the First 100 event at the Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville.

The restaurant announced the event cancellation on Saturday due to ongoing health concerns regarding the Coronavirus.

The grand opening of Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville will remain set for Thursday, March 19. Visit their Facebook page for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter