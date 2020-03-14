ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Valley residents will not have the opportunity to enjoy the First 100 event at the Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville.
The restaurant announced the event cancellation on Saturday due to ongoing health concerns regarding the Coronavirus.
The grand opening of Chick-fil-A in St. Clairsville will remain set for Thursday, March 19. Visit their Facebook page for updates.
Latest Posts:
- State senate lending a hand to local businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads
- One resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Tuscarawas County
- Chick-fil-A cancels First 100 event in St. Clairsville, will open doors as scheduled
- St. Clairsville Public Library temporarily closing doors