Chief Judge Wilson appoints new Ohio Co. Magistrate

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Chief Judge Ronald E. Wilson has appointed Janine Varner as the new Ohio County Magistrate.

Varner replaces former Magistrate Harry Radcliffe after he was sentenced on one count of tax fraud.

Originally from Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Varner has called the Mountain State home since 1992.

Between her work at Toriseva Law, the Ohio County Prosecutor’s office and Ohio County Circuit Clerk’s office, Varner has more than 15 years of experience in the local court system.

“I’m totally humbled and I’m so grateful to [Chief] Judge Wilson for this opportunity,” said Varner. I can only make the promise that I will prove myself, work hard, and treat everyone with respect and dignity.”

Varner will assume her new role in the next few weeks.

