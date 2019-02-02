Chief Schwertfeger elected to Appalachia HIDTA Executive Board

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger will soon be joining a group of law enforcement leaders throughout the country as part of a board that provides direction on issues related to drug enforcement.

The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) has announced that Chief Schwertfeger will serve on its executive board for 2019.

“Chief Schwertfeger is a well-respected law enforcement professional and his leadership and expertise will benefit the Appalachia HIDTA Executive Board," said AHIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown in a release.

According to a press release, AHIDTA provides executive leadership pertaining to drug law enforcement throughout 90 designated counties in Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia.

HIDTA is administered by the Office of National Drug Cntrol Policy.

The press release also says organizations withing HIDTA assesses drug trafficking problems and designs initiatives to reduce the production, manufacture, transportation, distribution and chronic use of illegal drugs and money laundering.