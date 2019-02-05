Chief Schwertfeger joins HIDTA executive boad Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - A local law enforcement officer will soon help fight the growing drug Epidemic on a regional level.

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger will now be joining the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area as a Board Member for 2019.

Chief Schwertfeger was elected to the board unanimously.

The program is an important component of the National Drug Control Strategy which provides additional federal resources to help eliminate drug trafficking in the area.

The Chief said he is honored to have been appointed to this position and he's looking forward to working with the board and furthering his education on the ongoing drug problem.

"So I'm looking forward to bringing some new ideas and concepts if you will back to our area to help us reduce the current drug problem that we are facing," said Wheeling Police Chief, Shawn Schwertfeger.

He said he's looking forward to also absorbing as much knowledge as he can.