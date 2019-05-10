Children’s Charity presents adaptive equipment for Wheeling

Variety: The Children’s Charity presented 11 pieces of adaptive equipment during its “Life-Changing Tour for Kids” in Wheeling on Thursday.

Variety partnered with WesBanco Arena to present life-changing equipment to kids with disabilities while riding through Wheeling on Variety’s Life-Changing Tour for Kids. The tour contains 18 stops from April to June, in which Variety will provide nearly 300 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices throughout nearly 60 counties in West Virginia and Pennsylvania

“Kids with disabilities are often excluded, left out from the things that we all did, typical things, as kids like riding a bike with our siblings and our friends and our family down by the river,” said Charlie McVallee, CEO of Variety: The Children’s Charity. “So today, kids are going to get bikes and they’re going to be able to have those typical experiences that we all did. Feel the wind in our face and laugh with our friends.”

Andrew Simmons was one of a few kids who received a bike from Variety.

“Variety always supports the children,” Simmons said. “Always donate to them. With help, they’ll reach every single child around the 50 nifty states of the USA.”

Aside from five adaptive bikes, Variety’s presentation included three adaptive strollers and three communication devices.