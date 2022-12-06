BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It was a Toys For Tots distribution day Tuesday as people streamed into the First Presbyterian Church in St. Clairsville.

Parents came in, knowing what their children have on their wish list, and picking it out.

They had everything from Barbies and baby dolls to toy tractor trailers and board games.

They had things for newborns through teens.

There were art supplies, books and even fragrances.

The process started earlier in the season, when families signed up for help.

“Families in the area go online at Toys For Tots Ohio and sign up—preregister—to receive help,” said Deborah Oberlin, Toys For Tots coordinating officer. “And that gives us kind of an idea of all the ages of the kids when they register so we know what kind of toys to have when we do the distribution.”

Members of the Oil and Gas Association host the distributions.

Tuesday’s event was hosted by Gulfport and Equitrans.

Members walked the families through and helped them pick out toys.

They also made monetary donations beforehand that helped Toys For Tots purchase the toys.

Toys For Tots was founded 75 years ago by a Marine Corps reservist and his wife.