Christmas Tour of Homes returns to St. Clairsville

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – For the second consecutive year, The Rotary Club of St. Clairsville is presenting a Christmas Tour of Homes.

The event features a tour of seven local buildings, all uniquely decorated for the holiday season. It all takes place Saturday, December 7th from 1 to 6 p.m.

John Holler has lived in his St. Clairsville home for his entire life and he can’t wait to show it off to the participants of this year’s tour.

“What I think is nice about this home tour is there are five different homes, plus two other establishments, and people will get to see different types of decorations within the people’s houses and outside too,” said Holler.

After the tour, a wrap party will be held from 6:30 until 8:30 at Belmont Hills Country Club. It will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Tickets are $20 for the tour only, $25 for the wrap party only and $40 for both the tour and wrap party.

For more information, visit the “Rotary of St. Clairsville” Facebook page.

