Elmhurst hosts Christmas Tree open house

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local assisted living facility is sharing some of its Christmas spirit.
Elmhurst The House of Friendship held its annual open house on Saturday show-casing their Christmas Trees.
There’s 19 trees.
Each have a different theme.
This year they’ve added a Grace Kelly tree made from an old mannequin.
Decorators also added some relics like hat and shoe boxes from old-school department stores to make the Christmas memories come alive for the residents living there.
Elmhurst will be celebrating 130 years next year.
