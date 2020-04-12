Church holds drive-in Easter service while giving back to community

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For many people, Easter is about being with your family and going to church. But the COVID-19 coronavirus has forced churches to adjust their services.

New Life Assembly of God is currently holding online church services but Sunday, they brought everyone back together.

A drive-in Easter service was held at Levenson Shelter in Oglebay Park to celebrate the holiday but also give back to the community.

We are going to make care package for doctors nurses healthcare workers so we are going to get little hand lotions write them a note maybe some little snacks just to let them know we appreciate them and thank them for all of their hand work. We are also going to buy some grocery cards and give it out to people who have lost jobs Kroger cards just to bless them and hopefully see them through this time. Brandon White, Pastor – New Life Assembly of God

They also took money collections, which will be dispersed to families in need during the pandemic.

