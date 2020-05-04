Churches face hard decisions before reopening

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – As churches begin to prepare to reopen, they realize their rituals and traditions may have to change a bit to keep people safe.

No church is more aware of that than Grace Presbyterian Church in Martins Ferry.

This congregation has had several members suffer from the coronavirus, and one member who died from it. So, they know the pain of the pandemic.

Their beloved church member and maintenance director, Jim Albert, got sick. His wife took him to the emergency room at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

“And he was taken from there into the hospital, the ER and then into ICU, and she never saw him again,” said Rev. William Webster, pastor. “It’s incredibly difficult.”

So, when Grace Church reopens, it will be with caution.

“We’re waiting for the governor to say that it’s good, that it’s safe to gather in large groups, and then after that, we’re looking at maybe two weeks following that to be able to come together,” said Rev. Webster.

Right now, they offer church online, and hundreds of people log on to watch and participate. When they reopen the physical church, they will sanitize every surface and make some major temporary changes as well.

“We want to take everything that’s paper out of the sanctuary,” said Rev. Webster. “Hymnals, Bibles and other documents out of the sanctuary.”

Instead of passing the offertory plate to the people, the people will go to the plate.

And the ritual of friendship or “passing of the peace” won’t happen again for a while, which will be hard for this close-knit congregation.

“We are close and we hug each other all the time.” said Rev. Webster.

Communion may be given at various stations throughout the church.

Their coffee hour, which involves a light lunch, will be scaled down to a quick cup of coffee. But this church is creative.

Pictures of Bruce Springsteen, Helen Hunt and Meryl Streep have popped up among the cardboard images of their congregation members currently dotting the pews.

Outside, they hang homemade masks on a clothesline, for passers-by to take every day. And people do take them—they run out of masks every day.

Rev. Webster thinks some churches may not survive. He feels it will be not necessarily the biggest, but the most flexible, that will emerge alive.

“I think the ones that are flexible enough to change and adapt will be the ones that will thrive when we get out of the pandemic,” he noted.

