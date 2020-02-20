Cinderella Project bringing dreams to life in Marshall County

“One year we had a father bring two girls, and we don’t know what his circumstances were, but when he was checking them out he stood there and cried because they wouldn’t have been able to go to the prom had it not been for this. Jody Hardman, Chairwoman for the Ladies League of Marshall County

Marshall County girls will be *bibbitty bobbitty* beautiful for prom this year thanks to the Cinderella Project!

The program, now in its third year, works to give high school girls a magical prom night, no matter their financial backing. Over 100 fairy godmothers with the Ladies League of Marshall County have worked to make dreams come true by collecting hundreds of dazzling items.

“This is a day of free shopping for all girls in Marshall County going to the prom. They will get a free dress, shoes, accessories, jewelry, evening bags; they’ll get a take home bag, and also a certificate for a boutonniere and corsage. Jody Hardman, Chairwoman for the Ladies League of Marshall County

Proms are not the only occasion to come out. This project helps with any formal event and dressed about 40 girls for the Tim Tebow event, Night To Shine.

“I wish that we had had it when I was coming along. We just encourage you to come, even if you have a dress, come and look. Because you might find one you like better, and you can take that one back and save your parents some money.” Jody Hardman, Chairwoman for the Ladies League of Marshall County

The Ladies League works with the County Commission, FRN, Paws With A Cause and Calvary United Methodist Church.

The free shopping ball will be held Saturday, February 22nd at Calvary United Methodist Church in Moundsville. Any Marshall County Cinderella is invited to attend; just bring your driver’s license or school ID.



Last year over 80 Cinderellas came out. They do provide transportation to the event (but not in a pumpkin). For a ride, reach out to Jody Hardman at 919-274-3263.