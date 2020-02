WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new business has arrived in the Friendly City.

Owner Laurie Carr, her employees and loved ones cut the ribbon at Cirque de Cheveux in Fulton on Friday.

Carr seeks to bring a modern hair styling experience to the area by appealing to smart taste in interior design and more convenience.

She says the Chinese New Year theme was chosen for the opening because her adopted child was born in China.

