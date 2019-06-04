City Council welcomes back city manager

Tuesday was the first Wheeling City Council meeting since City Manager Robert Herron returned to the job.

Herron thanked everyone for their support and good wishes.

Mayor Glenn Elliott made a brief mention of Herron’s return, welcoming him back and also thanking those who stepped up during his absence.

“It’s good to have you back, Mr. Herron,” said Elliott. “And I want to thank the people who really helped during your absence to keep the business of the city moving foward. Chief (Larry) Helms in particular. We really appreciate the work that you did, stepping in. We didn’t miss a beat. We really cannot thank you enough.”

After that, the mayor proclaimed Friday, June 7, as Pride In Wheeling Day.

He said it will be a day of volunteerism and beautification, but also a day to raise awareness and support of the LGBTQ community.

He said the goal is to eliminate prejudice and take pride in diversity.