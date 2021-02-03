City of Weirton mourns beloved firefighter

Weirton, WV (WTRF) — Tonight the city of Weirton is mourning the loss of a beloved hero.

Lieutenant Brian Ritchie died just yesterday.



Lieutenant Ritchie lost the battle of COVID just a day ago, and the community didn’t waste any time to honor him through a memorial service. The turnout was huge.

“Just look around. That that’s Brian. This is Brian’s heart, his soul.” tracy Lemley, Hancock County 911 Director

The city of Weirton isn’t letting the legacy of Lieutenant Brian Ritchie go unnoticed.

“He’s a larger than life character. You always heard that word, and you think… people kinda throw that around like nothing, but he’s that kind of guy… somebody you never forget meeting.” jim Brueck, Lieutenant of Weirton Fire Department

To them, this man is no one ordinary. He’s a hero.

“He is, by no means, not used to service. He’s put his life on the line for so many different things.” jim Brueck, Lieutenant of Weirton Fire Department

“Brian was a good guy. He would do anything for any of the firefighters.” Lonny Riggs, Hooverson Heights Fire Department’s Safety Officer

He’s been a Weirton firefighter for 13 years, and a Hooverson Heights Volunteer firefighter for 29. But that’s not all. He’s also a Gulf War veteran.

But tragically he’s gone due to COVID, while the memory of him remains.

“Brian was a fighter. He fought and he fought. To know what he went through and held on as long as he did, he’s a hero.” tracy Lemley, Hancock County 911 Director

Back on December 17th, Brian contracted the virus. He was on a ventilator.

It’s been a little over a months-long battle until he eventually passed away and the community says he’ll be missed.

“I know he’s here with us, and he’s looking down, and he’s going ‘what the hell are they doing down there? Shouldn’t they all be working?’ But we’re proud of him, and we’re gonna miss him.” tracy Lemley, Hancock County 911 Director

Brian has left behind his girlfriend of 7 years and his 17-year-old son.

Those close to Brian say his son wants to be a firefighter, just like his father was.