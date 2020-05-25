City of Weirton reopens courts, playgrounds Memorial Day weekend

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – In addition to nice weather, Weirton residents were gifted to courts and playgrounds reopening during Memorial Day weekend.

That includes Starvaggi Memorial Park and Marland Heights Park. Outdoor goers will be required to practice social distancing and keep gatherings below 25.

Personal Protective Equipment should also be worn at appropriate times. Those who do not follow the guidelines will be asked to leave.

The Park Board staff will continue to monitor the situation but swimming pools and shelters will remain closed at this time.

Gov. Jim Justice is expected to reopen swimming pools Saturday, May 30.

Latest Posts: