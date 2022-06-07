WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF)-The 4th of July is a time many of us will be celebrating our freedoms, but it’s also the same weekend as Weirton’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The festivities start off with a parade and will carry into a ceremony with guest speaker Senator Ryan Weld.

There will also be a lot to do with the whole family, from riding zip lines, waterslides to enjoying some carnival games, face painting, and a petting zoo. You can even enjoy some food and craft vendors and a variety of contests. The fun-filled day will wrap up with fireworks.

Weirton City Council hopes everyone makes it out.

“It’s a full day of fun… everything from carnival rides to bands to contests, and it ends with fireworks and everybody likes fireworks, so come on down.” Mike Adams, city manager

Weirton City Council is putting this entire event together.

The celebration is Saturday July 2nd, starting at 10 am.

Officials encourage any and all organizations and businesses that have a rich history to take part in the parade. Just reach out to the city manager’s or mayor’s office. The deadline to sign up is June 27th .