City of Wheeling has more Victorian Architecture than anywhere else in the U.S.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - If you want to be transported to another era look no further!

The City of Wheeling has more Victorian Architecture than anywhere else in America.

These areas include Chaplin Street, North Wheeling, and parts of East Wheeling.

Victorian Architecture was an architecture revival style in the 19th during the reign of Queen Victoria.

It is a combination of eclectic styles combined with influences from Asia and the Middle East.