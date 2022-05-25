WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s finally warming up just in time for the city of Wheeling to kick off the summer.

The City of Wheeling, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration, Wheelhouse Creative, and Blame My Roots hosted an event today to pass out brochures and a summer events calendar.

The festivities will carry into tonight with the first Waterfront Wednesday concert of the season. The Trainjumpers are scheduled to perform at 7 on the Heritage Port stage.

There’s also a free evening swim at the Warwood Pool and a free movie night this Friday.

To learn more about all the fun festivities happening this week go here.