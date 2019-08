WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County Humane Society is one of many across the country participating in ‘Clear the Shelter.’

For Saturday only, adoption fees for 18 animals will be waived at the animal shelter.

Our first adoption of the day! Lizzo is going home!!! Congratulations and thank you for helping us Clear the Shelter!! Posted by Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter on Saturday, August 17, 2019

The event will go on until 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

Help Jefferson County clear their animal shelter and provide a lovely new home for a furry friend.