Click It Or Ticket is being taken to a new level Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Law enforcement from West Virginia and Ohio gathered at Heritage Port, kicking off an initiative they call B2B.

That means Border To Border.

So whether you're going to the store or traveling to the beach, you'd better put your seat belt on.

B2B takes Click It Or Ticket across state borders and around the clock.

There are 10,076 reasons behind this serious seat belt push.

That's how many people were killed in crashes last year, not wearing their seat belts.

Law enforcement authorities will be out, highly visible, around the clock.

They will take no excuses.

If you're caught, you'll get a ticket.

At night, they say, driving without a seat belt is even more prevalent.

So they'll be out watching around the clock.

Lt. Maurice Waddell, Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander in St. Clairsville, says seat belt use is something the troopers look for immediately, no matter what the time of day or night.

The B2B initiative got under way Monday, and extends through June 2.

They'll have lots of seat belt fact sheets at state border checkpoints.

There are some pretty compelling reasons for buckling up.

One is not having to pay an expensive fine!