Cloud 9, local organizations dedicate night to females who have battled cancer

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Cloud 9 Salon and Spa hosted a free event Monday night for women who have battled cancer. They called it, ‘You At Your Best Night.’

The ladies were taught how to manage some of the negative cosmetic side effects of their treatment.

The event was made possible after Straub Honda donated $14,000 to Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center to be used for this special night.

We’re doing makeup and having inspirational talks and just digging deep on giving lots of love to these cancer victims,” said Bridgette Hardy, owner of Cloud 9. Bridgette Hardy, owner – Cloud 9

Hardy says she hopes this becomes an annual event for Cloud 9.

Latest Posts: