Cloud 9 Salon hosts ‘Make A Difference Day’

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – It was a busy “off” day for Cloud 9 Salon in Martins Ferry Monday.

Cloud 9 Salon doors are typically closed on Mondays but the business remained opened for its annual ‘Make A Difference Day.’

All services were priced at 50 percent off with all proceeds going back to two residents in the community battling cancer.

Those recipients were Sweet Chuck from Hot Rod Tattooing and Stephanie Pugh of Martins Ferry.

Many customers knew both individuals, making it an emotional but gratifying day at Cloud 9 Salon.

They know who Sweet Chuck is. There’s been a few people here for him. They said we know him. He’s a great guy and they wanted to come out and support him today. And then I had a client this morning that’s very good friends with Stephanie and you know she had her moment of crying and then, just happy for her that we were able to help her out. Jaime Green, Master Stylist & Makeup Artist at Cloud 9 Salon

We’ve had a lot of the clients that come in, they’re getting all the services from our spa and from our color bar. I’m just glad that we could be a part of this fight against cancer. Michell Carr-Charlton, Hair Designer at Cloud 9 Salon

Cloud 9 Salon will continue its efforts with an online auction that includes items and services donated by area businesses.

The auction runs through the end of October.

Check out their website for additional information.