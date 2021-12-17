Coach’s Bar & Grill raises thousands of dollars for local boy battling cancer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local bar has stepped up to the plate this Christmas to help a very brave kid in our area who’s battling cancer.

Coach’s Bar and Grill in McMechen has been raising money as part of their Coach’s Cares program for about five years, and this year they decided to focus their efforts to help raise money for Jaymison Redman’s medical fund.

They’ve been raising money with raffles, donations, and poker tournaments.

So you know, we are not a franchise, we’re just a small neighborhood bar and I’m very proud of our patrons for the donations they made caring about our community. Rich Blake, co-owner of Coach’s Bar & Grill

Coach’s Cares raised over $3,000 for Jaymison. A very big thank you goes out to all those patrons and everyone at Coach’s Bar.

And to Jaymison, Merry Christmas, and we hope you’re feeling better.